Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 906 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Target by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Target by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

