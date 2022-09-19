Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

