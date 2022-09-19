Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up about 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Financial Institutions worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.