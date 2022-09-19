Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 468,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $129.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

