Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

