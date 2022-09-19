Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,984.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $124.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

