Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Amgen by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.