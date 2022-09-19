Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.