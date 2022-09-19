Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.2 %

SLB stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.