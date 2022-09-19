Canandaigua National Corp Sells 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.3% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $425.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

