Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,487 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

