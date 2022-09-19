Canandaigua National Corp Sells 653 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $245.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $297.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.