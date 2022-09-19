Canandaigua National Corp Sells 897 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

