Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $94.00 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $282.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

