Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

