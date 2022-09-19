Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Shares of Carbios SAS stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
