Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

