Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.45

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and approximately $898.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.94 or 0.07030658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00080655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

