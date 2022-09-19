CargoX Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and $4,540.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CargoX launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

