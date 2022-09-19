Carillonium finance (CAROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106,812.00

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carillonium finance has a market capitalization of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carillonium finance Coin Profile

Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.

Buying and Selling Carillonium finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carillonium finance directly using US dollars.

