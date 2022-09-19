Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and approximately $859,552.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

