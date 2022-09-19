Carry Price Tops $0.0041 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Carry has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $35.65 million and $1.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

