Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,638.0 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of CSIOF opened at $9.83 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.
