Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,638.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of CSIOF opened at $9.83 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

