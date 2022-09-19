Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 928,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,680.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

