Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,442.86 and $631.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.