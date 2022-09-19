Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,301.02

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $51,301.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. Telegram | Discord | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

