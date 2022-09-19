CBET Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $137.49 million and approximately $126,744.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

Buying and Selling CBET Token

