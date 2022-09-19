Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0036

Ccore (CCO) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 66.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,124.48 and $61.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

