CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $213.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85. CDW has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

