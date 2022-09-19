CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.54 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 16% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $114.50 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062960 BTC.

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

