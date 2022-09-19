Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares in the company, valued at C$28,009,620.30.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:CVE opened at C$24.58 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$47.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3424834 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

