Centaur (CNTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,822.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $345,703.52 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

