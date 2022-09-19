CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

