Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $16,462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth $6,334,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on EBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

