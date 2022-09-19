Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

