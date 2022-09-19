Centric Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $273.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

