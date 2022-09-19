Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPYYY. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Down 2.6 %

Centrica stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.