CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,195,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.8 %

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

