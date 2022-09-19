CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,173 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 889.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

SHOP stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

