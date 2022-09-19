CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 698 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

