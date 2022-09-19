CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

