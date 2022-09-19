CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $362.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $354.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

