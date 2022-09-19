CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.