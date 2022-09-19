CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

