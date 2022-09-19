CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

