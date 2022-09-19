CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $113.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.