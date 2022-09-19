CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

