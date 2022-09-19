CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $693.51 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $704.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

