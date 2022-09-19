CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,700 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

