CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

