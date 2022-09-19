CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $355.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

